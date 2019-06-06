Justin Roberts Says Nobody Was In A Hurry To Leave When Double or Nothing Was Over

In an interview with Fightful, Justin Roberts spoke about announcing AEW Double or Nothing and how into the show the audience was, to the point that they weren’t ready to leave when it was over.

He said: “I loved it. I thought it was an incredible event, an incredible show, thought it was really fun. Time flew by, and it was amazing. Every aspect of it was amazing and like what happened with ALL IN, the show ended, there were people who were sitting there for six hours if they came in earlier and were sitting there and when the show ended, nobody was in any hurry to get out of there. Everybody was just saying, ‘Hey, whatever else you have going on, we’ll wait it out and watch what happens next and [if] it’s another hour, two hours bring it on. We’re ready for it.’ Everyone was hungry. Everybody just seemed to be very happy and entertained with the show. As a wrestling fan sitting there watching, that’s how I felt. It was awesome.”

When asked if he would announce Fyter Fest and Fight For The Fallen, he replied: “I hope so. I plan on it, and I don’t think I won’t be.”