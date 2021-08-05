wrestling / News

Juventud Guerrera Makes AEW Debut Against Chris Jericho on Dynamite

August 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Juventud Guerrera AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho battled Juventud Guerrera in the latter’s AEW debut on tonight’s Dynamite as his third Labor of Jericho. On tonight’s show, Guerrera faced Jericho in the opening match, acting as MJF’s latest obstacle to overcome if he wants a match with MJF.

The match saw Jericho, who had to win via a top-rope move. He won via a top-rope Judas Effect. You can see clips from the match below:

