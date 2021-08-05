wrestling / News
Juventud Guerrera Makes AEW Debut Against Chris Jericho on Dynamite
Chris Jericho battled Juventud Guerrera in the latter’s AEW debut on tonight’s Dynamite as his third Labor of Jericho. On tonight’s show, Guerrera faced Jericho in the opening match, acting as MJF’s latest obstacle to overcome if he wants a match with MJF.
The match saw Jericho, who had to win via a top-rope move. He won via a top-rope Judas Effect. You can see clips from the match below:
Nice backbreaker from @IAmJericho, but he has to win with a top rope move.
Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite Homecoming! pic.twitter.com/gSxEkxNgRl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021
JUVI DRIVER! But @IAmJericho kicks out and @The_MJF is livid!
Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite Homecoming! pic.twitter.com/XY8TtvSDd3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021
SUPER JUDAS EFFECT for the win!
Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite Homecoming! pic.twitter.com/UguZvE7O55
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Still Selling Bray Wyatt Merchandise, Items Marked Down In Price
- Jeff Jarrett On Potentially Returning To Ring For Another Match, Most Rewarding Moment In His Wrestling Career
- Eric Bischoff On How CM Punk Joining AEW Would Impact Balance Of Power In Wrestling, Creative Ideas For Punk’s Debut
- Max Caster Rap Referencing Simon Biles, Duke Lacrosse Rape Allegations Edited Out of AEW Dark