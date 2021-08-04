Juventud Guerrera on Tonight’s AEW Match With Chris Jericho Being a Blessing for Him

– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso spoke with Juventud Guerrera ahead of his match with Chris Jericho tonight on AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights.

Juventud Guerrera on this return being a blessing: “For me to come back at this moment, to this stage in AEW, the hottest company with the best talent in wrestling, it’s a blessing. For me and Chris, this is a great opportunity to showcase what we did and what we can still do. Chris has such a great mind for the business. He always knows the right time and the right moment. This is going to be a very special night for wrestling fans.”

On losing his mask to Chris Jericho at SuperBrawl VIII: “At the time, I was very ashamed. For luchadores, we are warriors here in Mexico. Wearing the mask is a source of pride and our tradition. Looking back, I’m very grateful that it was Chris Jericho to take off my mask and that I was able to continue working with him. I felt so much better being in the ring with Chris. He loved the Mexican style, and had come to Mexico earlier in his career to learn lucha. We were so happy to work together, and that’s why we had so much chemistry together in our matches. Chris brought out the best in me. The way it turned out, people really welcomed me after I lost the mask. Now I have two different personas–Juvy with the mask, and The Juice without the mask.”

On if he will wear the mask at Dynamite: “I want to wear the mask on Dynamite. I am a luchador, and we are very proud of our masks. Also, since the match has been announced, a lot of people have asked me if I’ll come out to the same music I had in WCW. That would be nostalgic, but I’m going to showcase my new music, a heavy metal song I wrote and produced. This is a new moment and people are going to see a new Juice. This Wednesday on Dynamite is going to be Juicymania. People are going to be shocked when they see this match. I feel great, and I’m ready to make the most of this opportunity. I’m very grateful to Chris Jericho, I’m grateful to AEW, and I’m grateful to all my fans. I can’t wait for the bell to ring. I am dedicating this match to my mentor and my special friend, Eddie Guerrero. This match is going to be for him.”