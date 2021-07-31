Juventud Guerrera Tweets Impressive Gym Photo, MJF Says Jericho Isn’t Getting Passed The Juice

– Former WCW and WWE Superstar Juventud Guerrera may be 46 years old, but it looks like he’s been hitting the gym hard for his upcoming AEW match against Chris Jericho. Guerrera shared a gym photo this week on Twitter, showing his physique ahead of his match with Chris Jericho at next week’s AEW Dynamite Hmecoming.

Juventud Guerrera wrote on Twitter, “… has to hit a top rope maneuver in order to win … against #TheJUICE! HaHaHa #HappyFriday! #JERICHO You Won’t Have It Easy…WAIT FOR IT…#LETSGETJUICY #CuzWhenTheJUICESaySoTheJuiceMakeSo! NEXT #WEDNESDAY! #JuventudGuerrera @AEWonTNT @AEW”

MJF tweeted in response to Juventud, “I may be labour number 5. But I might as well be labour number 50998593228348374990000000 Because you aren’t getting passed the Juice!!!”

Guerrera vs. Jericho will take place at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming on Wednesday, August 4. The event will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. It will be broadcast live on TNT.