Juventud Guerrera Was Grateful To Win WWE Cruiserweight Title

In an interview with Jordan Garber NOW, Juventud Guerrera spoke about wrestling Rey Mysterio over his career and his thoughts on winning the WWE Cruiserweight title. Here are highlights:

On working with Rey Mysterio: “A lot of chemistry and a lot of friendship. At the end, it all started to become a reality not just inside of the ring but outside of the ring. But those things just don’t happen in wrestling. They happen anywhere.”

On winning the WWE Cruiserweight title: “A title is a major thing for any wrestler. So for me to hold on to that precious gold was a tremendous glory because everyone wants to and I am grateful God gave me this opportunity to be a champion and perform at the most major level.”

On wrestlers learning different styles and what some promotions need to do differently: “It’s interesting and it is one of the things that keep me alive. I just wish some companies had more talent. It’s like politics with whatever you have, and you do wrestling with whatever you have. I wish there was a different stipulation where you have a license as a wrestler. Not just go in the F* ring and call yourself a wrestler.”