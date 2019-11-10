Kabuki Warriors to Defend Women’s Tag Team Titles on RAW

– The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will be defended by the Kabuki Warriors on this week’s Raw. WWE announced that Asuka and Kairi Sane will defend the titles against as-yet-unnamed opponents on the show. The spoilers for the episode, which was taped Friday in Manchester, England, are here.

The official lineup for the show is:

* Becky Lynch kicks off the show

* Kabuki Warriors defend WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

* Men’s Team RAW revealed for Survivor Series match

* Lana to make a “shocking confession”