wrestling / News
Kabuki Warriors to Defend Women’s Tag Team Titles on RAW
November 10, 2019 | Posted by
– The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will be defended by the Kabuki Warriors on this week’s Raw. WWE announced that Asuka and Kairi Sane will defend the titles against as-yet-unnamed opponents on the show. The spoilers for the episode, which was taped Friday in Manchester, England, are here.
The official lineup for the show is:
* Becky Lynch kicks off the show
* Kabuki Warriors defend WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships
* Men’s Team RAW revealed for Survivor Series match
* Lana to make a “shocking confession”
More Trending Stories
- Dolph Ziggler Said He Threatened to Quit WWE Over Summerslam Match With Goldberg
- Backstage Notes on Angles and Finishes for Raw TV Tapings in Manchester (SPOILERS)
- WWE Reportedly Had ‘Significant’ Plans for Shayna Baszler on the Main Roster, NXT TV Deal Threw Plans ‘Out the Window’
- Dave Lagana on NWA’s Current Business Model Not Being Sustainable, How to Make it Work