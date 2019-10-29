wrestling / News
Kabuki Warriors Turn On Paige During Raw (Video)
– The Kabuki Warriors divested themselves from Paige in dramatic fashion, turning on her on Raw. Paige appeared in the opening of the show with the team of Kairi Sane’s match with Becky Lynch, her first appearance with the team since their tag team title win and heel turn. Paige started to cut a promo about how she put the team together, but Asuka and Sane interrupted her and Asuka ended up spitting green mist in her face.
You can see video from the segment below:
⚓️ AHOY ⚓️ to your @WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions… The #KabukiWarriors! #RAW @WWEAsuka @KairiSaneWWE pic.twitter.com/Oj4jpJYT2P
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 29, 2019
NO!
Why on Earth did @WWEAsuka just spew GREEN MIST into @RealPaigeWWE's eyes?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/xC8tb99Qt7
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2019
.@RealPaigeWWE just got the GREEN MIST from @WWEAsuka! It looks as though a clear message was sent by the #KabukiWarriors on #RAW! @KairiSaneWWE pic.twitter.com/pvvKw0IYrG
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jake Hager Doesn’t Think He Hit An Illegal Knee At Bellator 231
- Jim Ross On Jake Roberts’ Alcohol Issues Being Used in a Storyline, Who Booked It
- Booker T Weighs in On the Possibility of Randy Orton Going to AEW
- Bobby Lashley Says He’s Received Vulgar Comments and ‘Death Threats’ Over Story With Lana, Believes President Trump Would Support Their Relationship