Kabuki Warriors Turn On Paige During Raw (Video)

– The Kabuki Warriors divested themselves from Paige in dramatic fashion, turning on her on Raw. Paige appeared in the opening of the show with the team of Kairi Sane’s match with Becky Lynch, her first appearance with the team since their tag team title win and heel turn. Paige started to cut a promo about how she put the team together, but Asuka and Sane interrupted her and Asuka ended up spitting green mist in her face.

You can see video from the segment below: