Kabuki Warriors Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Hell in a Cell (Pics, Video)

– We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team champions following Hell in a Cell thanks to a blast of green mist. Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to capture the championships during the PPV. The end came when Bliss had jumped off the apron to take out Sane just before Cross went to make a tag. That was just enough of a distraction for Asuka to spit the green mist into Cross’ face and pick up the pinfall win.

This marks the first title reign for Asuka and Sane, and is Sane’s first main roster title run. Bliss and Cross’ run ends at 62 days, having won the belts from The IIconics on the August 5th episode of Raw.