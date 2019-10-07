wrestling / News
Kabuki Warriors Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Hell in a Cell (Pics, Video)
– We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team champions following Hell in a Cell thanks to a blast of green mist. Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to capture the championships during the PPV. The end came when Bliss had jumped off the apron to take out Sane just before Cross went to make a tag. That was just enough of a distraction for Asuka to spit the green mist into Cross’ face and pick up the pinfall win.
This marks the first title reign for Asuka and Sane, and is Sane’s first main roster title run. Bliss and Cross’ run ends at 62 days, having won the belts from The IIconics on the August 5th episode of Raw.
Are we looking at the NEXT @WWE #WomensTagTeamChampions?#HIAC @WWEAsuka @KairiSaneWWE pic.twitter.com/izeoMd6hXg
— WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2019
The @WWE #WomensTagTitles are about to be decided LIVE on @WWENetwork as @AlexaBliss_WWE & @NikkiCrossWWE defend against The #KabukiWarriors! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/iqU7vD4DmG
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 7, 2019
Bravo, @KairiSaneWWE. Bravo. ⚓️ #HIAC #WomensTagTitles pic.twitter.com/nRncGg0KLr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 7, 2019
Bravo, @KairiSaneWWE. Bravo. ⚓️ #HIAC #WomensTagTitles pic.twitter.com/nRncGg0KLr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 7, 2019
You do not underestimate the ring IQ of @NikkiCrossWWE… #HIAC #WomensTagTitles pic.twitter.com/8nCeUeWz2V
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 7, 2019
The #KabukiWarriors are taking FULL advantage of this opportunity to take home the Women's #TagTeamTitles. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/x4y4fi9O8r
— WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2019
GREEN MIST SEALS THE DEAL.@WWEAsuka & @KairiSaneWWE are the #KabukiWarriors, and they are your NEW WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions! #HIAC #WomensTagTitles pic.twitter.com/p4atIsUvKm
— WWE (@WWE) October 7, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jon Moxley Says WWE’s Congratulations To AEW Was Passive-Aggressive
- Goldberg Says He Doesn’t Know Who Matt Riddle Is & Doesn’t Care About NXT, Riddle Responds
- Match Results From AEW Dark Will Count Towards Win-Loss Record
- Cody Says There Are Wrestlers That Have Been Held Back For The Dynamite Era Specifically