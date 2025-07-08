Kabuki Warrors Reunite On WWE Raw, Set For Evolution Tag Title Match

The Kabuki Warriors reunited on this week’s episode of WWE Raw and will be competing for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Evolution on Sunday. Monday’s show saw Kairi Sane pick up a win over Roxanne Perez in singles action. Perez and Raquel Rodriguez attacked Sane after the match until Asuka came down to the ring to make the save for her former tag team partner. The two laid out Perez and Rodriguez to end the segment.

Later in the show, Asuka and Sane spoke with Raw GM Adam Pearce who slotted them into the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match at the PPV. They will battle Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair (repping Smackdown), Zaria and Sol Ruca (repping NXT) and champions Rodriguez and Perez for the titles.

We’ll have an updated card for Evolution, which takes place on Sunday night, after tonight’s Raw.