WWE News: Kacy Catanzaro and Others Congratulate Ricochet, Billie Kay Comments On Turning 30, New ‘You Don’t Understand’ With Matt Hardy

– Ricochet’s girlfriend and NXT wrestler Kacy Catanzaro, along with several others, congratulated the ‘One and Only’ on winning the US title last night at WWE Stomping Grounds.

I love you too cutie 🥰 — Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) June 24, 2019

@KingRicochet congratulations champ.. 🤔 maybe one day we will meet again.. #WWEStompingGrounds — KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) June 24, 2019

🙏🏽🙏🏽 — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 24, 2019

Dreams come true! Congratulations @KingRicochet! Keep showing them why you’re the #OneAndOnly pic.twitter.com/lKPRa9oOrs — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) June 24, 2019

– Billie Kay posted a new photo of herself to Instagram with a message commenting on turning thirty years old.

– Matt Hardy has posted another video explaining how hard it is to be him.