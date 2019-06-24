wrestling / News
WWE News: Kacy Catanzaro and Others Congratulate Ricochet, Billie Kay Comments On Turning 30, New ‘You Don’t Understand’ With Matt Hardy
– Ricochet’s girlfriend and NXT wrestler Kacy Catanzaro, along with several others, congratulated the ‘One and Only’ on winning the US title last night at WWE Stomping Grounds.
And NEW! 👑 So proud. ♥️ @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/Icd0Zevb3u
— Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) June 24, 2019
I love you too cutie 🥰
— Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) June 24, 2019
@KingRicochet congratulations champ.. 🤔 maybe one day we will meet again.. #WWEStompingGrounds
— KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) June 24, 2019
@KingRicochet
Congratulations broski pic.twitter.com/GNNITHbVjN
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 24, 2019
🙏🏽🙏🏽
— The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 24, 2019
Congrats @KingRicochet !!!!!
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 24, 2019
Dreams come true! Congratulations @KingRicochet! Keep showing them why you’re the #OneAndOnly pic.twitter.com/lKPRa9oOrs
— No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) June 24, 2019
– Billie Kay posted a new photo of herself to Instagram with a message commenting on turning thirty years old.
View this post on Instagram
Ive always been a very private person so this is hard for me to share but this year I’ve been through personal hardships that have honestly made me question who I am and make me think of the woman I want to be. Life is hard, like really hard. There have been many times where I have doubted myself and struggled with self esteem and body issues. Through everything, I’ve learnt that you have to remember your worth and how incredibly strong, beautiful and powerful you are. I have so many supportive and loving people in my life that I don’t post about on social media but I’m so thankful for every single one of them. You all mean more to me than you will ever know ❤️ Now I’m 30, and I’m damn proud of everything I’ve accomplished so far, so here’s to the next 30… I’m so ready. Shoutout to @ajkphotography1 for this latest shoot, you are amazing & I had so much fun ☺️🙏
– Matt Hardy has posted another video explaining how hard it is to be him.
More Trending Stories
- Bayley Responds to Critics Who Think She ‘Peaked in NXT’
- Jim Ross On If Dusty Rhodes Polka-Dot ‘Common Man’ WWE Gimmick Was a Rib by Vince McMahon Designed to Humiliate Him, Why Dusty Agreed to Do It
- David Starr Calls Out Jim Cornette For Past Racist Comments, Wrestler With Cerebral Palsy Claims Cornette Made Fun Of His Condition
- Road Dogg Says Triple H Had to Convince Vince McMahon to Bring Him Back, Talks Triple H’s Career Evolution