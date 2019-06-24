wrestling / News

WWE News: Kacy Catanzaro and Others Congratulate Ricochet, Billie Kay Comments On Turning 30, New ‘You Don’t Understand’ With Matt Hardy

June 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Ricochet’s girlfriend and NXT wrestler Kacy Catanzaro, along with several others, congratulated the ‘One and Only’ on winning the US title last night at WWE Stomping Grounds.

– Billie Kay posted a new photo of herself to Instagram with a message commenting on turning thirty years old.

Ive always been a very private person so this is hard for me to share but this year I’ve been through personal hardships that have honestly made me question who I am and make me think of the woman I want to be. Life is hard, like really hard. There have been many times where I have doubted myself and struggled with self esteem and body issues. Through everything, I’ve learnt that you have to remember your worth and how incredibly strong, beautiful and powerful you are. I have so many supportive and loving people in my life that I don’t post about on social media but I’m so thankful for every single one of them. You all mean more to me than you will ever know ❤️ Now I’m 30, and I’m damn proud of everything I’ve accomplished so far, so here’s to the next 30… I’m so ready. Shoutout to @ajkphotography1 for this latest shoot, you are amazing & I had so much fun ☺️🙏

– Matt Hardy has posted another video explaining how hard it is to be him.

