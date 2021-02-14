Kacy Catanzaro Deactivates Twitter Account Following Statement About Not Wearing Mask At Party

Kacy Catanzaro has, for the moment, taken her Twitter account offline following her statement on Friday in response to criticism for not wearing a mask at a party. As you may recallCatanzaro shared a video on her Twitter account where she addressed photos from a birthday party in which she and several people were not masked or social distancing. She noted in the video that restaurants are open in some capacity in Florida and they wore a mask most of the time, beyond when they were at the table. She added:

“I’m sorry for anybody that is upset and I understand your concern and I want you to know that I do care about the safety of others around me, and myself, and I follow all of the protocol. Luckily for me with work we get tested at least once a week if not twice sometimes, and I carry my hand sanitizer and [inaudible] with me everywhere, and everywhere that we have to, I wear my mask. I’m sorry that this moment made people think otherwise but I just want you all to know that I hear you, I appreciate the concern, I’m looking out for the safety of others around me as well as trying to take care of myself the best I can, and I wish the best for everybody else.”

Since then, Catanzaro has deactivated her account. Her Instagram account is still active as of now.