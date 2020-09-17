wrestling / News
WWE News: Kacy Catanzaro Looks for Her Inner Pit Bull in NXT, New Vignette for NXT UK’s Nina Samuels
September 17, 2020
– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel released a new video where NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro discusses changing up her attitude for NXT by finding her “inner pit bull.” That vlog is available below.
– WWE released a new vignette for NXT UK Superstar Nina Samuels, which you can see below.
