Kacy Catanzaro Makes First Public Comment Since Reports of Leaving WWE

– Kacy Catanzaro has posted to Twitter with her first public comment since a report saying she was leaving WWE. The report said that the NXT roster member was leaving the company after suffering a back injury, with the latest update being that she was likely to give her notice to WWE “any day now.”

Catanzaro did not directly address the reports, instead posting a GIF of her delivering a spinning Codebreaker to another NXT star with the caption, “I’m gonna do things people have never seen before.”