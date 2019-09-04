wrestling / News
Kacy Catanzaro Makes First Public Comment Since Reports of Leaving WWE
– Kacy Catanzaro has posted to Twitter with her first public comment since a report saying she was leaving WWE. The report said that the NXT roster member was leaving the company after suffering a back injury, with the latest update being that she was likely to give her notice to WWE “any day now.”
Catanzaro did not directly address the reports, instead posting a GIF of her delivering a spinning Codebreaker to another NXT star with the caption, “I’m gonna do things people have never seen before.”
I’m gonna do things people have never seen before. pic.twitter.com/G9KyFjD2R6
— Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) September 3, 2019
