Kacy Catanzaro Makes Return in NXT Battle Royale (Video)

– Kacy Catanzaro made her return to WWE television on this week’s episode of NXT. As you can see below, Catanzaro made her return in the NXT women’s battle royale, lasting a bit before being eliminated by Io Shirai. You can see video from Catanzaro’s return, along with a reaction from her boyfriend Ricochet.

Catanzaro was reported as having left WWE in September following a back injury she suffered, but WWE never commented on her status.