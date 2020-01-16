wrestling / News
Kacy Catanzaro Makes Return in NXT Battle Royale (Video)
– Kacy Catanzaro made her return to WWE television on this week’s episode of NXT. As you can see below, Catanzaro made her return in the NXT women’s battle royale, lasting a bit before being eliminated by Io Shirai. You can see video from Catanzaro’s return, along with a reaction from her boyfriend Ricochet.
Catanzaro was reported as having left WWE in September following a back injury she suffered, but WWE never commented on her status.
Welcome back, @KacyCatanzaro!! #WWENXT #BattleRoyal pic.twitter.com/y1gfGM3uoR
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 16, 2020
.@KacyCatanzaro's amazing athleticism aside, if @QoSBaszler wants to eliminate you, she WILL eliminate you. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/b7havZcaTh
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 16, 2020
There she is!!! @KacyCatanzaro
— WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) January 16, 2020
