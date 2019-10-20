Kacy Catanzaro No Longer Listed on WWE Roster

– It appears Kacy Catanzaro may be gone from WWE after all, as she’s disappeared from the official roster. Catanzaro’s profile is no longer listed on WWE.com’s roster and her page is now listed as “You are not authorized to access this page.”

Catanzaro was reported in September to be leaving the company due to a back injury. She was reported as still under contract at the time, but she hasn’t been used since then. Catanzaro is dating Ricochet and was at the premiere of Smackdown on FOX earlier this month.

WWE has still made no statement about Catanzaro’s status with the company.