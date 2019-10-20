wrestling / News
Kacy Catanzaro No Longer Listed on WWE Roster
October 20, 2019 | Posted by
– It appears Kacy Catanzaro may be gone from WWE after all, as she’s disappeared from the official roster. Catanzaro’s profile is no longer listed on WWE.com’s roster and her page is now listed as “You are not authorized to access this page.”
Catanzaro was reported in September to be leaving the company due to a back injury. She was reported as still under contract at the time, but she hasn’t been used since then. Catanzaro is dating Ricochet and was at the premiere of Smackdown on FOX earlier this month.
WWE has still made no statement about Catanzaro’s status with the company.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Says a WWE Return Would Take ‘A Very Big Bag,’ Is Open to the Idea of an Autobiography, Wants to Do a Movie With Batista
- Bret Hart Responds to Kevin Nash Calling the Montreal Screwjob a Work, Hart Says He Wishes It Was a Work
- Tyson Fury and Triple H Speak on How Fury’s WWE Deal Came Together
- Eric Bischoff On Why Jeff Jarrett Didn’t Work As a Horseman, Jarrett’s Spot in WCW