Various News: Kacy Catanzaro Returns Home for NXT Live Event, New Brock Party Shirts Available, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays Include Seth Rollins and Kamala

May 28, 2019 | Posted by

– WWE released a video showcasing NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro returning home for a live NXT event in New Jersey. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins celebrates his birthday today. He turns 33 years old. Also, former WWE Superstar Kamala turns 69 years old. Headbanger Mosh turns 48. Also, NXT UK Superstar Joseph Conners turns 32 years old.

– Shop WWE is now selling Brock Party t-shirts for Brock Lesnar.