Kacy Catanzaro On the ‘Crazy’ Transition to WWE, Trying to Find Who She Is As a Character

– NXT talent Kacy Catanzaro spoke with Inside the Ropes and discussed her transition from American Ninja Warrior into the wrestling industry, plus more. Catanzaro spoke with the outlet for the interview over WrestleMania weekend, with the video just being released last week. Catanzaro talks about the difficulty of jumping into WWE without a wrestling background and how she ultimately realized she can use that to create a unique feel and style to her wrestling.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full video, are below:

On the transition to WWE: “It has been a crazy transition to WWE, there’s nothing like the WWE. And you know, I was an athlete my whole life. Growing up I did gymnastics, I did American Ninja Warrior. And I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll be kinda prepared to come here.’ And it just blew me away physically, mentally, emotionally. Just everything that these superstars do. It’s a lot. It was a hard transition for me, especially coming in with no wrestling background. At first, I felt like that was a really big disadvantage for me, and like, ‘Maybe I don’t belong here’ and ‘What are people going to think?’ Then I realized that I could use it to my advantage and show people things they’ve never seen before. And that’s why it was really cool at the Mae Young [Classic] to get such a good response and see that people were happy to see me out there.”

On the hardest thing to adapt to: “For me personally, one of the hardest things I think was — is still, not was — really trying to find myself and who I am in in the ring. In and out of the ring because you know, not coming from wrestling, I didn’t come in with a character or a move set or even people knowing my what style would be or anything. There are so many options and for me, I felt kind of stuck because I didn’t know what road I should go, or what I should choose, or would I do this move, or what would people think if I did that? And I kind of let it all cycle and get in my head a little bit. And it held me back a little bit, but I’ve started to realize I can use that, me being different, and create something of my own. And that’s what I’m trying to do right now.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Inside the Ropes with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.