Kacy Catanzaro Reportedly Seen at WWE Performance Center This Week

– According to a report by Squared Circle Sirens (via Heel By Nature), Kacy Catanzaro was reportedly seen at the WWE Performance Center this week. She was said to be meeting with head trainer Matt Bloom.

Last September, there were rumors that Kacy Catanzaro had quit the company. However, later reports indicated that she was still under contract. Last October, her profile was no longer publicly available on WWE.com. So, her status had remained up in the air and a complete mystery.

Later in septemberSeptember 19, it was reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that she was “on leave” from the WWE, likely due to an apparent back injury.

No other details on Catanzaro meeting with WWE are available as of yet.