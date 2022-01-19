Independent Star Kaia McKenna Reveals Torn Labrum, Out For Most of 2022

Independent wrestling star Kaia McKenna will be out of action until later this year with a labrum tear. McKenna posted to her Twitter account on Wednesday to reveal that she suffered both a labrum tear and fracture, which will keep her on the shelf until the fall or winter.

McKenna, who has competed in Beyond Wrestling and on an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, wrote:

As tough as it is, I will be out of action until Fall/Winter of 2022. While my appointment today was good, (I did awesome at PT/ rehab!) I do have a labrum tear that needs attention and a fracture that until it’s fixed will continue to put my shoulder in a vulnerable position. It was a hard choice! I could have opted to be cleared and been back next month while doing PT, but to return to the ring with an 85% chance of having another dislocation didn’t seem worth it. Chances are I’d have a match or two and be right back where I started in this mess, but worse. I still hope to see all of you around at shows! Wrestling brings me such joy and keeping a good mental state through this process will be key. I still wanna see all my good friends and fans, so please don’t hesitate to say hello if I’m around. So this witchy is gonna get fixed up, do a lot of rehab, and be back better than ever.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to McKenna for a quick and full recovery.