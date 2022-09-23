wrestling / News
KAIRI Announced For IWGP Women’s Title Tournament
September 23, 2022
STARDOM has announced that KAIRI is the latest addition to the IWGP Women’s Title tournament, one of seven wrestlers total. She will get a first-round BYE and move onto the semifinals on October 23. She will face the winner of the match between Jazzy Gabert and Ava White. The finals take place at NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over on November 20.
IWGP女子初代王者決定トーナメント、インターナショナルブロックにKAIRIのエントリー決定‼🏴☠️
10.2新日本プロレスロンドン大会🇬🇧でのアルファ・フィーメル vs アーバ・ホワイト戦の勝者と10.23立川立飛大会で激突‼👑
🔻10.23立川立飛大会情報https://t.co/WQwIC0WaAn#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/CVTppyByj4
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) September 23, 2022
