KAIRI Announced For IWGP Women’s Title Tournament

September 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Image Credit: WWE

STARDOM has announced that KAIRI is the latest addition to the IWGP Women’s Title tournament, one of seven wrestlers total. She will get a first-round BYE and move onto the semifinals on October 23. She will face the winner of the match between Jazzy Gabert and Ava White. The finals take place at NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over on November 20.

