KAIRI Praises Mercedes Mone, Is Proud Of Her Own Reign As IWGP Women’s Champion

In a series of posts on Twitter, KAIRI commented on her reign as the first IWGP women’s champion and praised Mercedes Mone. Mone defeated KAIRI for the belt at NJPW Battle in the Valley, ending her reign at 90 days.

KAIRI wrote: “3 days trip to America. I could hardly sleep due to jet lag, but it was too dark every day.

Losing the match is regrettable from the bottom of my heart, but somehow my heart is filled with gratitude just like that. During the trip, Tanahashi kindly explained to me how to be a wrestler. Come on before the game! KENTA and KUSHIDA, who spent the WWE era together, gave me a push. Sumie who carefully massaged my swollen feet after a long flight. All the staff who kindly called out and supported us. All the players who came to shout out that it was a great game.

And everyone who cheered and applauded the venue from the time they entered until the time they left. Everyone who supported us at PPV. I’m really thankful to you. It may have been a short-lived life as the first champion, but I put my soul into each fight and fought with all my strength against opponents I respected. As the first champion, I wanted to raise the value of the belt as much as possible, and I wanted to liven up professional wrestling. In this way, I was able to have the IWGP women’s belt match in the main event, and I was able to have a match at the Tokyo Dome. I was able to play in America. All of them are miracles and I can only thank you.

Monet was strong. Accept this loss, know your weaknesses, learn from them, and use this frustration as a springboard to become stronger. I wonder if I can see the next goal somehow. It was a very exciting and lifelong expedition for me!“