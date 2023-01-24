KAIRI Says She Respects Mercedes Mone, Looks Forward To ‘Great Match’

KAIRI battles Mercedes Mone at NJPW Battle in the Valley next month, and she recently discussed her respect for her opponent and more. The IWGP Women’s Champion spoke with Dark Puroresu Flowsion ahead of the February 18th show and discussed Mone and more. A couple of highlights are below:

On Mone: “I respect her very much. She has always been kind to me in private, and when I returned to Japan from America, she gave me many wonderful gifts. I still cherish them. I believe Mone and I can make a great match that people will remember forever.”

On her wrestling influences: “In WWE, Asuka, Iyo [Sky], Shinsuke, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Mone, Alexa Bliss, Candice [LaRae], Shayna [Baszler], and Nattie. Many others! Additionally, I have a lot of respect for my coaches Sara [Del Rey] and TJ Wilson.”

On a possible match with Jamie Hayter: “Of course! In fact, I never met her. But I often hear that she was very active in the STARDOM ring. Hello Jamie, I’m KAIRI! I hope you read this,” she said.