Kairi Sane Held Off RAW As A Precaution

December 17, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As we previously reported, Kairi Sane was not cleared to wrestle after Sunday’s WWE TLC PPV, in which it’s been speculated that she suffered a concussion. Sane did not appear on last night’s episode of RAW, although the announcer said she was accompanying Asuka as she came out.

PWInsider reports that while Sane said she was fine yesterday at the taping, WWE decided to keep her off the show as a precaution, as they are worried about a possible concussion. She is expected to return on December 26 in Madison Square Garden.

