Kairi Sane Not Appearing At STARDOM Anniversary Show, Couldn’t Get Permission From WWE

As we previously reported, STARDOM announced the full lineup for their 10th anniversary show, All Star Dream Cinderella. Conspicuous by her absence was Kairi Sane, who was a big part of the company before she eventually left to join WWE.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, since Sane is still under contract to WWE as a Japanese ambassador, she had to ask for permission to do the show. She did so but was unable to get approval from the company. STARDOM had wanted her to do either a big singles match or participate in a Rumble with other legends.

There had been talk of Sane working for STARDOM when she got back to Japan after getting married, but until she is done with her WWE deal that seems unlikely.