Kairi Sane Not Cleared to Wrestle After Last Night’s TLC

December 16, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kairi Sane WWE TLC

– Kairi Sane is reportedly not cleared to compete after she was injured at last night’s TLC. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Sane has been pulled from in-ring action after she was knocked out in the early moments of the main event.

There has been speculation that Sane may have suffered a concussion; however, PWS reportsa that the exact injury is not yet clear. There’s no word on how long she’ll be out.

Kairi Sane, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

