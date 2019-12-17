wrestling / News
Kairi Sane Not Cleared to Wrestle After Last Night’s TLC
December 16, 2019 | Posted by
– Kairi Sane is reportedly not cleared to compete after she was injured at last night’s TLC. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Sane has been pulled from in-ring action after she was knocked out in the early moments of the main event.
There has been speculation that Sane may have suffered a concussion; however, PWS reportsa that the exact injury is not yet clear. There’s no word on how long she’ll be out.
