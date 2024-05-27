wrestling / News

Kairi Sane Reveals She Now Has Her Own Entrance Music

May 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kairi Sane WWE Crown Jewel Image Credit: WWE

Kairi Sane says that she’s received her own entrance music. The Damage CTRL member posted to her Twitter account Monday to reveal the news, writing:

“Finally I got my own new entrance music!!

It’s so cool.”

No word as of yet on when the music may debut.

