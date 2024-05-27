wrestling / News
Kairi Sane Reveals She Now Has Her Own Entrance Music
May 27, 2024 | Posted by
Kairi Sane says that she’s received her own entrance music. The Damage CTRL member posted to her Twitter account Monday to reveal the news, writing:
“Finally I got my own new entrance music!!
It’s so cool.”
No word as of yet on when the music may debut.
Finally I got my own new entrance music!!
It's so cool.🏴☠️
— Kairi Sane (@KAIRI_official) May 27, 2024
