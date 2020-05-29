Kairi Sane Reportedly Alerted STARDOM About Hana Kimura’s ‘Goodbye’ Social Media Post

Last week, STARDOM wrestler Hana Kimura passed away at the age of 22 as a result of suicide. It had been noted that she was the victim of cyberbullying due to an incident on the reality series Terrace House. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some more details on her passing, noting that it was Kairi Sane who alerted STARDOM to what was going on.

While Kimura was bullied online, the Observer notes that it was fans of Terrace House, not wrestling fans, who were believed to be behind it. Kimura posted a message showing evidence of self-harm (which her wrestling gear normally covered), then said goodbye, which drew concern from her fans. It also worried Sane, who immediately called Jungle Kyona and STARDOM CEO/founder Rosey Ogawa. It was Kyona who went to Kimura’s apartment, but unfortunately arrived too late.

After that, firefighters and an ambulance were called to the scene. It had been reported that Kimura died after ingesting hydrogen sulfide, but no other details were released. Police sources told Japanese media that Kimura was found with a plastic bag over her head and a container of the sulfide was found nearby. Several suicide notes were found in her room.

If you are feeling like you want to take your own life, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.