wrestling / News

Kairi Sane Reportedly Pulled From Post-Christmas WWE Live Events

December 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Kairi Sane WWE NXT 6618

– According to PWInsider, Kairi Sane has been pulled from the post-Christmas WWE live events.

She was originally scheduled to team with Asuka against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a cage match on December 26 in Madison Square Garden. However, the match has been changed to a triple threat between Lynch, Charlotte, and Asuka in a cage.

As previously reported, Kairi was not cleared for competition following WWE TLC. She was on WWE Raw alongside Asuka but did not get phsyical.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kairi Sane, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading