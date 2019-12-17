wrestling / News
Kairi Sane Reportedly Pulled From Post-Christmas WWE Live Events
December 17, 2019 | Posted by
– According to PWInsider, Kairi Sane has been pulled from the post-Christmas WWE live events.
She was originally scheduled to team with Asuka against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a cage match on December 26 in Madison Square Garden. However, the match has been changed to a triple threat between Lynch, Charlotte, and Asuka in a cage.
As previously reported, Kairi was not cleared for competition following WWE TLC. She was on WWE Raw alongside Asuka but did not get phsyical.
