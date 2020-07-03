Kairi Sane Returning To Japan, Cleared For WWE Tapings, Originally Planned To Be Written Out

We reported earlier this week that Kairi Sane had a ‘complicated’ status in WWE, and there were plans for her to go to Japan as an ambassador before the pandemic hit. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sane will indeed return to Japan to be with her husband. WWE has known about this since May, if not longer.

She has also been cleared to return to WWE TV and is listed for today’s tapings (for July 6 and/or 13), after suffering an injury when Nia Jax threw her into the steps during a match on May 26. That match was stopped and edited before it eventually aired. WWE hasn’t mentioned her on TV or mentioned the injury itself since.

The plan, prior to the injury, had been to write Sane out of action with a career-ending injury when it was time for her to leave. However, Jax was not set to be the person who took her out. The most likely candidates would be Charlotte Flair or Shayna Baszler, but Baszler has been off TV and Flair will be out for several weeks with surgery. It’s unknown if either will be back to do the angle. The plans have also likely changed now that Paul Heyman is no longer in charge of creative for the RAW brand.

The belief is that once Sane goes back to Japan, she will wrestle for one more year and then retire.