Kairi Sane Returns at NXT Live Show (Pics)
January 25, 2018 | Posted by
– Kairi Sane made her return to action at tonight’s NXT live show in Albany, New York. Sane has been out of action for a couple of months, reportedly because she was dealing with some nagging injuries.
Sane took on Lacey Evans at the show and beat her after hitting the Insane Elbow. You cna see a couple of pics below:
PIRATE PRINCESS @KairiSaneWWE ! #NXTAlbany pic.twitter.com/sX6mbOIcdG
— Steve Orlando (@thesteveorlando) January 26, 2018
watching @KairiSaneWWE in action LIVE tonight was INCREDIBLE!!!! SHE EVEN DID HER ELBOW DROP!!! 😍😍 #WWE #NXTAlbany pic.twitter.com/m0CwjLxccq
— i love you dumpster fire (@jokes316) January 26, 2018
#NXTAlbany #NXT #WWE pic.twitter.com/3YWGrS6Ee9
— Jason K. (@jkulchinsky) January 26, 2018