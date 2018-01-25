 

Kairi Sane Returns at NXT Live Show (Pics)

January 25, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Kairi Sane made her return to action at tonight’s NXT live show in Albany, New York. Sane has been out of action for a couple of months, reportedly because she was dealing with some nagging injuries.

Sane took on Lacey Evans at the show and beat her after hitting the Insane Elbow. You cna see a couple of pics below:

