Kairi Sane Returns on Raw, Faces Sasha Banks (Clips)

Kairi Sane made her return on tonight’s Raw, facing Sasha Banks in her first match since late May. On tonight’s show, Sane made her first appearance since her May 26th bout with Nia Jax and took on Banks, who is set to face Asuka at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

The match ended in a no-contest after Bayley came in and attacked Sane, who had Banks in a modified Cloverleaf. Video clips from the match are below: