wrestling / News
Kairi Sane Returns on Raw, Faces Sasha Banks (Clips)
Kairi Sane made her return on tonight’s Raw, facing Sasha Banks in her first match since late May. On tonight’s show, Sane made her first appearance since her May 26th bout with Nia Jax and took on Banks, who is set to face Asuka at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.
The match ended in a no-contest after Bayley came in and attacked Sane, who had Banks in a modified Cloverleaf. Video clips from the match are below:
Wait for it…@KairiSaneWWE is BACK to even the odds for @WWEAsuka! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/N06Ab6vVGY
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020
You know who's NOT 😄😄😄😄 to see @KairiSaneWWE back?@SashaBanksWWE. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/hxd83saDoX
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 7, 2020
Empre💲💲#WWERaw @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/9CB76mfXp4
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 7, 2020
.@KairiSaneWWE is back in action against @SashaBanksWWE on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/f1QKBld2VC
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020
So good to see @KairiSaneWWE leaping off that top rope again 🤩 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CA4RYPWxOO
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 7, 2020
