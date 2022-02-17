wrestling / News
Kairi Sane Says She Has a Good Relationship With WWE
February 17, 2022 | Posted by
In an interview with Japan’s Big Lobe (translation via DeepL & Fightful), Kairi Sane spoke about her relationship with WWE, which she described as positive. Her contract with the company reportedly expired this month. Here are highlights:
On her relationship with WWE: “I’m just grateful that the relationship is so good, or that it’s been much better. Even after returning to Japan, I think it was unusual for me to prepare a special position.”
On her move to the main roster: “I was suddenly told. I’m told the day before. There was nothing from the coach, and suddenly an email said, ‘Come to the SmackDown venue tomorrow.’ So I didn’t get on the NXT bus, just hugged with Io Shirai. Both of us cried.”
More Trending Stories
- WWE Said To Be Planning ‘Steve Austin Level’ Wrestlemania Surprise
- Note On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Cody Rhodes Likely Rejoining Company
- Brock Lesnar Reflects On Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002: ‘It Was Probably The Right Decision’
- Backstage Update on Remaining Length of Kenny Omega’s AEW Contract