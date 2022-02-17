Kairi Sane Says She Has a Good Relationship With WWE

In an interview with Japan’s Big Lobe (translation via DeepL & Fightful), Kairi Sane spoke about her relationship with WWE, which she described as positive. Her contract with the company reportedly expired this month. Here are highlights:

On her relationship with WWE: “I’m just grateful that the relationship is so good, or that it’s been much better. Even after returning to Japan, I think it was unusual for me to prepare a special position.”

On her move to the main roster: “I was suddenly told. I’m told the day before. There was nothing from the coach, and suddenly an email said, ‘Come to the SmackDown venue tomorrow.’ So I didn’t get on the NXT bus, just hugged with Io Shirai. Both of us cried.”