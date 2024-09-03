– As previously noted, WWE Superstar and Damage CTRL member Kairi Sane was cut open during her match on WWE Raw while performing a jump off the top rope toward Bianca Belair on the outside. However, it looks like part of her head ended up hitting the edge of the announce table. Kairi Sane appears to be doing okay after the scary impact and shared a photo after the show on social media, with a thumbs up emoji in the caption.

The WWE medical team reportedly gave Kairi stitches after the match. Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Unholy Union (Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre) beat Damage CTRL during their match last night on Raw.