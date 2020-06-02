Kairi Sane Shows off Cut Suffered During Raw Taping, Video of Spot

Kairi Sane took to Twitter to show off the cut she suffered during a spot in her match with Nia Jax on Raw. As reported last week, Sane was busted open during a spot in the match when she was sent face-first into the ringside steps. During the taping, the match was stopped and Sane was attended to before she indicated that she was okay and asked to finish the match.

The match as edited showed things quickly go to the finish, which saw Jax pick up the win. Sane posted a picture of the cut on her forehead, which you can see below along with video of the spot: