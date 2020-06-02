wrestling / News
Kairi Sane Shows off Cut Suffered During Raw Taping, Video of Spot
Kairi Sane took to Twitter to show off the cut she suffered during a spot in her match with Nia Jax on Raw. As reported last week, Sane was busted open during a spot in the match when she was sent face-first into the ringside steps. During the taping, the match was stopped and Sane was attended to before she indicated that she was okay and asked to finish the match.
The match as edited showed things quickly go to the finish, which saw Jax pick up the win. Sane posted a picture of the cut on her forehead, which you can see below along with video of the spot:
You are strong. I have lost to you many times. I am small and you may think I’m weak.
However, you can never beat my heart. I will get back up again. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/leXMwuiifO
— KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) June 2, 2020
Oh, man… this is where Kairi got hurt.😧 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/OtqgcwKoqN
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) June 2, 2020
