Kairi Sane Thanks Fans, WWE and NXT Locker Rooms in Apparent Farewell Post

It would seem that Kairi Sane’s time in WWE is officially done, as she posted what seems like a farewell online. Sane posted to her Twitter account to express her appreciation the WWE and NXT locker rooms and co-workers, as you can see below, as well as the fans.

As has been reported throughout the month, Sane was planning to finish up with WWE and return to Japan to be with her husband. WWE has been exploring ways to keep her on the payroll such as an an ambassador or trainer in Japan, but there’s no word on if those panned out.

You can also see responses to her Tweet from Ivar, Sarah Schreiber, Killian Dane, and Karen Q:

I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart,

Kairi Sane☺️⚓️ pic.twitter.com/BaH2UBi9wn — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) July 28, 2020

My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with.🍀 — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) July 28, 2020

And we absolutely feel the same about you!!! Thank you for always being such a bright light!! — Sarah Schreiber (@sarahschreib) July 28, 2020