wrestling / News

Kairi Sane Thanks Fans, WWE and NXT Locker Rooms in Apparent Farewell Post

July 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kairi Sane WWE NXT 6618

It would seem that Kairi Sane’s time in WWE is officially done, as she posted what seems like a farewell online. Sane posted to her Twitter account to express her appreciation the WWE and NXT locker rooms and co-workers, as you can see below, as well as the fans.

As has been reported throughout the month, Sane was planning to finish up with WWE and return to Japan to be with her husband. WWE has been exploring ways to keep her on the payroll such as an an ambassador or trainer in Japan, but there’s no word on if those panned out.

You can also see responses to her Tweet from Ivar, Sarah Schreiber, Killian Dane, and Karen Q:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kairi Sane, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading