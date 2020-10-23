Kairi Sane To Provide Japanese Commentary For Hell in a Cell

J Sports WWE announced on Twitter that the Japanese version of Sunday’s Hell in a Cell PPV will have guest commentary from Kairi Sane. Kairi Sane recently moved back to Japan but is still working for WWE in a new role as promotional supporter.

The translated tweet reads: “The Japanese live version of the PPV tournament Hell in a Cell is a guest commentary by Kairi Sane. @KairiSaneWWE Is here! Maybe you can hear behind-the-scenes stories that you can’t usually know and behind-the-scenes stories of superstars. I expect it! The Japanese live version will be available from 6 pm on Wednesday, October 28!”