Kairi Sane To Provide Japanese Commentary For Hell in a Cell
J Sports WWE announced on Twitter that the Japanese version of Sunday’s Hell in a Cell PPV will have guest commentary from Kairi Sane. Kairi Sane recently moved back to Japan but is still working for WWE in a new role as promotional supporter.
The translated tweet reads: “The Japanese live version of the PPV tournament Hell in a Cell is a guest commentary by Kairi Sane. @KairiSaneWWE Is here! Maybe you can hear behind-the-scenes stories that you can’t usually know and behind-the-scenes stories of superstars. I expect it! The Japanese live version will be available from 6 pm on Wednesday, October 28!”
PPV大会ヘル・イン・ア・セルの日本語実況版は、ゲスト解説にカイリ・セイン @KairiSaneWWE が登場！普段知る事に出来ない舞台裏や、スーパースター達の裏話も聞けるかも？と期待してしまう！！
日本語実況版は10/28(水)午後6時から配信開始！https://t.co/9YQXBcSXop#wwe_jp @WWEJapan pic.twitter.com/iAvE6ufFLo
— J SPORTS WWE【公式】 (@jsports_WWE) October 23, 2020
