Kairi Sane Tried To Get Approval From WWE To Appear At STARDOM 10th Anniversary Show

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Kairi Sane met with WWE Japan to try to get their permission to appear at STARDOM’s 10th anniversary event. However, the talks “got nowhere” and as of now, Sane doesn’t seem likely for the March 3 event.

Sane is still under contract to WWE, even though she is married and living in Japan. She was written of WWE TV back in July, but she works as an ambassador for the company. She also provided Japanese commentary for Hell in a Cell.