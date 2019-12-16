– While it isn’t confirmation of anything, Kairi Sane did tweet a “thumbs up” emoji on Monday afternoon. Many feared Sane had suffered a concussion during her WWE TLC match alongside Asuka against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Sane looked to be knocked loopy at one point, struggling during certain spots in the match.

Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live noted Sane has been telling people she’s okay. As previously reported, there were no confirmed injuries coming out of WWE TLC.