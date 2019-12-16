wrestling / News
Kairi Sane Tweets A Thumbs Up Emoji Following WWE TLC Injury Scare
December 16, 2019 | Posted by
– While it isn’t confirmation of anything, Kairi Sane did tweet a “thumbs up” emoji on Monday afternoon. Many feared Sane had suffered a concussion during her WWE TLC match alongside Asuka against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Sane looked to be knocked loopy at one point, struggling during certain spots in the match.
Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live noted Sane has been telling people she’s okay. As previously reported, there were no confirmed injuries coming out of WWE TLC.
👍🏻
— KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) December 16, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Billy Corgan and Dave Lagana On Their TNA Departures, Seeing That Fans Wanted Something Different and Buying the NWA
- Jim Ross on Paul Heyman’s 2003 Removal From Smackdown Creative, If Stephanie McMahon Was Involved
- Goldberg Talks to Steve Austin About His WCW Run, Looking Like Him, Beating Hulk Hogan, Infamous Brock Lesnar Match, Dislike of Scott Hall, More
- Jim Ross Discusses Chavo Guerrero & Big Show Getting Into A Backstage Fight At A Smackdown Taping in 2004