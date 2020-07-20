Kairi Sane vs. Bayley Set For Tonight’s Raw

WWE has added another match to tonight’s episode of Raw, booking Kairi Sane against Bayley. WWE posted to its Instagram stories about an hour agao and as you can see below, the two are set to do battle tonight.

It has been reported that today is Kairi Sane’s last day with WWE before she goes back to Japan. Also announced for Raw are Aleister Black vs. Seth Rollins and an Unsanctioned Match between Randy Orton and The Big Show.