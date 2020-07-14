Kairi Sane Says She Is Ready to Face Asuka, Asuka Agrees to Face Her for Raw Women’s Title

– As noted during Robert Leighty’s Raw Talk Report, last night’s show featured a final segment with The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) following their unsuccessful title match on Raw against Bayley and Sasha Banks. During the segment, Samoa Joe asked Sane about possibly facing Asuka for the Raw women’s title after Extreme Rules.

Sane replied, “If you want that match, I am ready for Asuka.” Asuka then embraced Kairi Sane and said she wanted to face her Kabuki Warrior ally. Kairi Sane said that would be her dream. So, it appears there would be no hard feelings for either woman in having a potential match down the line for Asuka’s title. You can view a clip and images from that segment below.

Asuka is currently scheduled to defend her Raw women’s title against Sasha Banks at this weekend’s Extreme Rules event. The event is scheduled for Sunday, July 19 on the WWE Network.

https://twitter.com/SkybukiPirate/status/128290017122809856