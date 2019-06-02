wrestling / News
Kairi Sane Says She Went to ER Months Back, Credits Io Shirai For Helping Her
– Kairi Sane posted to Twitter to reveal that she ended up in the ER due to a case of anaphylactic shock earlier this year. Sane posted the message to Twitter following Shirai’s loss to shayna Baszler at NXT TakeOver: XXV.
As you can see below, Sane said, “Actually a few months ago, I went to the ER due to anaphylactic shock. I was able to overcome it because my best friend, Io Shirai helped me. She held my hand in the ambulance and continued to encourage me. It’s thanks to you that I am who I am today.” She added in a Japanese-language post, “It was undoubtedly Io who saved my life at that time.”
Actually a few months ago, I went to the ER due to anaphylactic shock. I was able to overcome it because my best friend, @shirai_io helped me.
She held my hand in the ambulance and continued to encourage me. It’s thanks to you that I am who I am today#WeNeverGiveUp#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/iW6M2VoR53
— KAIRI SANE⚓️ (@KairiSaneWWE) June 2, 2019
実は数ヶ月前、急性アナフィラキシーショックで意識を失い、救急搬送されました。そのとき私の命を救ってくれたのは紛れもなくイオさんでした。イオさんは救急車の中でも病院でも私の身体をずっとさすって声をかけ続けてくれました。イオさんは命の恩人です。
私達は何があっても諦めない。必ず！
— KAIRI SANE⚓️ (@KairiSaneWWE) June 2, 2019
