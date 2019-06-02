Kairi Sane Says She Went to ER Months Back, Credits Io Shirai For Helping Her

– Kairi Sane posted to Twitter to reveal that she ended up in the ER due to a case of anaphylactic shock earlier this year. Sane posted the message to Twitter following Shirai’s loss to shayna Baszler at NXT TakeOver: XXV.

As you can see below, Sane said, “Actually a few months ago, I went to the ER due to anaphylactic shock. I was able to overcome it because my best friend, Io Shirai helped me. She held my hand in the ambulance and continued to encourage me. It’s thanks to you that I am who I am today.” She added in a Japanese-language post, “It was undoubtedly Io who saved my life at that time.”