KAIRI Tests Positive For COVID-19, Removed From Upcoming STARDOM Event
STARDOM has announced that KAIRI has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be pulled from their upcoming STARDOM x STARDOM PPV. The company announced that she was off the show due to “poor physical condition, while the former Kairi Sane confirmed it was COVID.
She said in a statement: “This time, when I had a high fever of 39 degrees, I was tested and was diagnosed as positive for the new coronavirus.
So far, the chase for the title match on August 21st. Intensive training, condition adjustment, meal management, etc. I have prepared meticulously. Infected vs I was very careful about the measures as much as possible. I am shocked and full of regret. We apologize for the great concern and inconvenience for all concerned. I apologize from the bottom of my heart. And [for the fans], who were looking forward to the match, dear fans, I’m so sorry. Now, as soon as possible, I will deliver a healthy figure to everyone while keeping in touch with the public health center so that I would concentrate on recuperating at home. Please take care of yourself.”
KAIRI will miss this weekend’s Stardom x Stardom ppv event due to poor physical condition. We apologize for changes to the card, and thank you for understanding.
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) August 19, 2022
【ご報告】
この度、39度の高熱が出たため検査を受けたところ、新型コロナウイルス陽性と診断されました。 pic.twitter.com/ul0ewzLC5g
— KAIRI /カイリ🏴☠️ (@KAIRI_official) August 19, 2022
