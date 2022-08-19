KAIRI Tests Positive For COVID-19, Removed From Upcoming STARDOM Event

STARDOM has announced that KAIRI has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be pulled from their upcoming STARDOM x STARDOM PPV. The company announced that she was off the show due to “poor physical condition, while the former Kairi Sane confirmed it was COVID.

She said in a statement: “This time, when I had a high fever of 39 degrees, I was tested and was diagnosed as positive for the new coronavirus.

So far, the chase for the title match on August 21st. Intensive training, condition adjustment, meal management, etc. I have prepared meticulously. Infected vs I was very careful about the measures as much as possible. I am shocked and full of regret. We apologize for the great concern and inconvenience for all concerned. I apologize from the bottom of my heart. And [for the fans], who were looking forward to the match, dear fans, I’m so sorry. Now, as soon as possible, I will deliver a healthy figure to everyone while keeping in touch with the public health center so that I would concentrate on recuperating at home. Please take care of yourself.”