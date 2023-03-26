KAIRI Says Her Title Match Against Mercedes Mone Was “Monumental”

In a recent interview with WrestlingNewsCo, IWGP’s KAIRI shared her thoughts on her recent bout with Mercedes Mone for the IWGP Women’s Title in San Jose (via Wrestling Inc). Regardless of the outcome of their match, KAIRI expressed her admiration for Mone and thinks the event was absolutely a career highlight for her. You can find a few highlights from KAIRI and watch the full interview below.

On her reaction to the chance to face off with Mone: “[I] was feeling goosebumps when [I] saw Mercedes Mone. To be able to have a match against Mercedes Mone for the IWGP Women’s Belt was very monumental.”

On her respect for Mone as both a wrestler and a person: “Mercedes Mone and [KAIRI] are very close friends both on-screen and off-screen, and she respects Mone as a wrestler and as a woman. To see her at the Tokyo Dome and the challenge before they fought again in the U.S., KAIRI might’ve lost the match, but it could’ve been one of the best moments of her entire career so far.”