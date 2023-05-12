KAIRI Wants To Travel More, Talks About Difficulty Of Getting Booked In The US

In a post on Twitter, KAIRI noted that she would like to travel more for wrestling, but has trouble getting booked, particularly in the US.

She wrote: “Thankfully, I receive a lot of requests to participate in the game more often (and if I don’t participate in the full game, it’s a hindrance), so I’ll give you an answer. I feel the same way. By the way, I can arrange it myself, I want to go around the region because I want to meet many people! I have already informed the company about this.

Just until I tell you what I can do as a wrestler. I’ll leave the decision to you, and I’m looking forward to that day, and I’m working hard every day to build my body so that I can give a good performance no matter when the match comes. In the United States, I learned painfully that it is not natural for a match to be scheduled. I’m sure every star has gone through that path at least once. But in the meantime, the players who keep moving forward without stopping will grab the glory. As a professional myself, I never want to stop. Let’s move on. Ever since I debuted, interacting with fans has been my life’s purpose.”