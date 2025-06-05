wrestling / News

Kaisei Takechi Signs Contract With DDT Pro, Will Compete Next Month

June 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
DDT Pro Takechi Kaisei Image Credit: DDT Pro

J-Pop star Kaisei Takechi has signed with DDT Pro and will compete at their show next month. DDT Pro announced that during a press event on June 5th, it was revealed that Kaisei — a member of THE RAMPAGE — has signed an agency contract and will compete at the promotion’s July 13th event.

Kaisei, who made his debut for DDT in February of last year, will team with Shunma Katsumata and Yuki Ueno against Hideki Okatani, Daisuke Sasaki, and M.J. Paul. His most recent match was in October in a tag team bout with Makoto Oishi against Akito & Kazuki Hirata.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

DDT Pro, Kaisei Takechi, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading