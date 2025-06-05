wrestling / News
Kaisei Takechi Signs Contract With DDT Pro, Will Compete Next Month
J-Pop star Kaisei Takechi has signed with DDT Pro and will compete at their show next month. DDT Pro announced that during a press event on June 5th, it was revealed that Kaisei — a member of THE RAMPAGE — has signed an agency contract and will compete at the promotion’s July 13th event.
Kaisei, who made his debut for DDT in February of last year, will team with Shunma Katsumata and Yuki Ueno against Hideki Okatani, Daisuke Sasaki, and M.J. Paul. His most recent match was in October in a tag team bout with Makoto Oishi against Akito & Kazuki Hirata.
🖊記者会見リポート記事を公開！
“THE RAMPAGE”武知海青がプロレスラーとしてDDTに入団し、7・13後楽園で初戦へ！「やるからにはテッペン取りたい。いつかはベルトにチャレンジしたい」https://t.co/scytc2lNMc#THERAMPAGE #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/xwnRT0Rq4a
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) June 5, 2025
