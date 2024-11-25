Kaitlyn Recalls Her Reaction To Joining NXT In 2010

Kaitlyn was a part of the third season of NXT back in 2010, and she recently recalled her reaction to finding out she was on the show. Celeste Bonin was part of the all-female season of the show, and she spoke about learning she had a spot on the competition season in her appearance on The A2theK Wrestling Show. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On finding out she had been slated for the show: “It was weeks that I had been there before I got that call. And so the first reaction that came out of me was tears. I cried when I got the phone call. It was just so much emotion, so much excitement. I was also terrified. I was just like, ‘I’m not ready. I don’t know the first thing about wrestling. I just got here.’ I never wrestled a match, didn’t even have a pair of wrestling boots. And so it was a lot all at once.”

On her development in the early years of her WWE career: “The whole entire time I was in WWE, especially in the beginning, was incredibly defining for me as a person. I always attribute so much of who I am today to that very transformational timeframe.”