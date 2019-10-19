wrestling / News

Kalisto & Apollo Crews Work Dark Match Before Smackdown

October 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The dark match before Friday’s Smackdown saw Kalisto and Apollo Crews face off. PWInsider reports that Crews defeated Kalisto in what was described as a “fun match.” Kalisto was said to be very over with the kids in the audience.

The show is also noted as being not at all sold out. Our live coverage of the broadcast is here.

Apollo Crews, Kalisto, Smackdown

