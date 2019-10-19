wrestling / News
Kalisto & Apollo Crews Work Dark Match Before Smackdown
October 18, 2019
– The dark match before Friday’s Smackdown saw Kalisto and Apollo Crews face off. PWInsider reports that Crews defeated Kalisto in what was described as a “fun match.” Kalisto was said to be very over with the kids in the audience.
Our live coverage of the broadcast is here.
