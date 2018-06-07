Quantcast

 

WWE News: Kalisto Appears at The MTV Latin America Millennial Awards, Impact Takes A Look At Su Yung, Luke Menzies is WWE Bound

June 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Kalisto WWE Raw 100217 WWE 205 Live

– Kalisto appeared at the MTV Latin America Millennial Awards in Mexico City over the weekend and presented an award with singer María León…

– It was previously reported that WWE offered Luke Menzies, who played for the Toronto Wolfpack in League of the English rugby league, a developmental deal. Sky Sports has confirmed the signing, and he should report to WWE in July with Keith Lee, former rugby player Daniel Vidot, gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr., Io Shirai, and Deonna Purrazzo

– Impact Wrestling posted the following video, looking at Su Yung’s reign of terror…

