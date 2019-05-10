wrestling / News
Kalisto Comments On The Lars Sullivan Situation
May 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Past derogatory comments made by Lars Sullivan have been brought back into the spotlight recently thanks to a thread on Reddit and Big E commenting on the thread. You can find more on the situation by clicking here.
Lars issued a statement on his comments, apologizes to those he may have offended. You can read his statement here.
But the issue is not dead and Kalisto recently commented on the remarks made by Lars.
He just needs to get out of my way….I’m Latino….👊🏽 https://t.co/HLIZ6jqLrt
— KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) May 9, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Comments On Reports of Heat Between Kevin Nash and Kevin Sullivan Backstage in WCW
- More On Backstage Heat For Jennifer Pepperman For Bringing Emmy To WWE Creative Meeting
- Jim Ross Talks About the Vince McMahon No Sneezing Rule, Why He Missed the Curtain Call at MSG
- Chris Jericho & Dave Meltzer Recall Vince McMahon Killing Entire WCW Brand Plan After Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell RAW Match