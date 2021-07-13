wrestling / News
Kalisto Files New Trademark For Ring Name Samuray del Sol
July 13, 2021 | Posted by
The former Kalisto has filed a new trademark for his old ring name. Wrestling-News.net reports that Kalisto, who was released back from WWE on April 15th, filed a trademark application for Samuray del Sol on July 9th.
The mark is for merchandising, as he has owned the trademark in terms of wrestling appearances since 2015. The description of the new trademark application reads:
“G & S: Art pictures in the nature of drawings; Printed posters”, “G & S: Beanies; Coats; Footwear; Headwear; Pants; Shirts; Shoes; Shorts; Belts; Bottoms as clothing; Jackets; Tops as clothing; Hooded sweat shirts; Long-sleeved shirts; Short-sleeved shirts; Sweat shirts; T-shirts”, as well as for “G & S: Action figures; Costume masks.”
